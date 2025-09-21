The bets are rolling in at the Caesars Windsor Sportsbook.

With the NFL season in full swing, the MLB season nearing the playoffs, and the NHL and NBA seasons just weeks away, it is peak season at the Sportsbook.

The Sportsbook area located in front of the Legends Sports Bar includes over 20 TVs with dedicated seating, betting counters and betting kiosks.

Susanne Tomkins, Manager of PR and Communications at Caesars Windsor, says since the Sportsbook opened in January 2023 that visitors are enjoying the experience and that the casino has adjusted their hours to align with guest preferences.

Tomkins says this is the peak season for the Sportsbook.

"People really are enjoying the sports betting experience, but they also love the entertainment and the excitement of being in these sports viewing locations. So between our Caesars Sportsbook and the House Sports Lounge, it really is a nice, fun atmosphere, you can watch multiple games, multiple sports at the same time."

She says they see the most bets during the NFL season.

"It is one that people love to watch together, and celebrate together, it brings out the true die hard sports fans. And I think especially with the Lions doing so well recently, it's bringing in even those featherweight fans that come in and want to be part of the excitement that's happening locally."

Tomkins says despite the current uncertainty with the U.S., they're seeing visitors from across the border.

"We're so grateful for the support that we've received locally, as well as our Ontario guests that continue to have repeat visits to our property. But we've seen a nice return from our U.S. guests as well, and we continue to welcome them back to our world class Caesars brand, so it has been great on both sides of the border."

Currently, the Sportsbook is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday to Sunday, and from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday to Wednesday.

The NFL season is currently in Week 3. The MLB will enter into the playoffs within the next two weeks.