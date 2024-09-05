The MPP for Windsor West says while there has been a lot of good to come out of the agreement between the federal New Democrats and the Liberal's - all agreements have an end date.

Lisa Gretzky is reacting to the announcement made on Wednesday afternoon by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh who says he is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.

Gretzky says the agreement did steer the federal government in the right direction in terms of pharmacare, dental care, child care, among other items, but that they are no longer following through on certain issues - such as the national school lunch program.

The deal was designed to add stability into the minority Parliament, with the NDP agreeing to support the Liberals on confidence votes in exchange for progress on longstanding progressive policies.

Gretzky says there was good that came from the agreement but the Liberals are no longer following through.

"When an agreement is made and the other party is no longer meeting their obligation, or the promises that they've made, then it's really time to take a look at that agreement and decide when it's time to say 'okay, we'll you're not honouring your end of the deal anymore, so we're going to have to look at everything on a case-by-case basis."

She says this may cause a federal election sooner than expected.

"We are possibly looking at a provincial election happening well before it was supposed to. So I think really it's incumbent on the province, and the country as a whole frankly, to look at each individual party, what advancements had been made, who's been bringing forward solutions to make life better."

She says Canadians are much smarter than the government gives them credit for.

"They see through when governments are making announcements, or suddenly moving an agenda forward that they've had years to move on when there's talk of an election. I think people are smarter then to believe that the government is now suddenly really interested in doing what is right by the people."



Gretzky says she doesn't suspect that a provincial and a federal election will happen at the exact same time, but that it is something people should be prepared for.

The next scheduled federal election is October 2025, with the next scheduled provincial election slated for June 2026.

While Premier Doug Ford ruled out an early election for this year, he has left the door open to call for an early election in 2025.

Going forward, this means the Liberals will have to look for political support on a case-by-case basis on key votes.

This announcement comes less than two weeks before Parliament resumes.