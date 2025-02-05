NEW YORK - Eugene Levy's trademark eyebrows fly off for Little Caesars.

A tongue dances to Shania Twain to promote Nestle's Coffee Mate Cold Foam. And Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunite at Katz's in an ad for Hellmann's.

A frenzied mix of silliness and celebrities is hitting the airwaves and the Internet, and that means one thing: it is Super Bowl ad time again.

Like every year, it's an intense battle to capture the attention of the more than 120 million viewers expected to tune into the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Fox on Sunday.

So veteran advertisers are using tried-and-true tactics like celebrity cameos, humor and cute animals to win over watchers, while first-time and newer advertisers are courting outrageousness and using stunts to try to stand out.