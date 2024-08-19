"Alien: Romulus," the latest installment in the 45-year-old franchise, opened in first place at the North American box office.

The 20th Century Studios release earned an estimated $41.5 million in its first weekend, where it was playing in 3,885 locations in the U.S. and Canada.



Including international showings in 49 markets, "Alien: Romulus" boasted a $108.2 million global debut.



The Walt Disney Co., which owns 20th Century Studios, claimed the top two spots on the charts, with Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" now in its fourth weekend, taking second place with $29 million.



"It Ends With Us" came in third place with $24 million.

