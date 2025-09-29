OTTAWA — Ontario-based Algoma Steel Group Inc. will receive $500 million in federal and provincial loan assistance to help deal with the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Ottawa says its $400 million in financial assistance will come from the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan program.

The Ontario government will also provide $100 million to the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based company.

The federal government says the impact of U.S. tariffs on the steel sector is "profound."

Ottawa introduced the $10-billion financing program in March to support companies affected by tariffs.

The loans are to help Algoma Steel continue operations, limit disruption to its workforce and move to a business model that isn't as reliant on the U.S.