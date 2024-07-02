Kayla Alexander, Natalie Achonwa and Kia Nurse headline the Canadian women's basketball team headed to the Paris Olympics.

Achonwa is Canada's first four-time Olympian in women's basketball.



The fifth-ranked Canadians qualified for the Games back in February at an Olympic qualifying tournament in Hungary. Canada went 1-2 but was helped out by a Spain win over host Hungary in the final game of the tournament.



Canada will look to redeem itself after a disappointing ninth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.



The Canadians will compete at full strength for the first time this year, boosted by key younger players Laeticia Amihere, Aaliyah Edwards, and Yvonne Ejim.



Sophomore Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper and soon-to-be Michigan freshman Syla Swords also made the team.