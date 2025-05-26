Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palou came to the speedway Sunday with four wins through the first five races.

But it was No. 6, "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," that he had circled on his calendar.

Without an Indy 500 win, Palou said his career resume would never be complete.

Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, finished second for Andretti Global in a 1-2 finish for Honda.

David Malukas was third for A.J. Foyt Racing and the highest-finishing Chevrolet.