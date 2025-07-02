Alex Delvecchio, the Hockey Hall of Famer and former linemate of Gordie Howe, has died. He was 93.

The Detroit Red Wings announced the news on social media. The cause of death was unknown.

The centre from Fort William, Ont., played in Detroit for the entirety of his 24-year career, spanning from 1950-51 to 1973-74.

Delvecchio replaced Sid Abel in the middle of the famed "Production Line" between Howe and Ted Lindsay. He was a key part of the Red Wings' Stanley Cup-winning teams in 1952, 1954 and 1955.

He played in 13 all-star games, was a second-team NHL all-star and won the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play three times.

Delvecchio, who captained the Red Wings for 12 years, finished his career with 1,281 points (456 goals, 825 assists) and 383 penalty minutes in 1,549 games.

A statement from the family of Red Wings legend, Alex Delvecchio: pic.twitter.com/a6Jve3aQ3r — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 1, 2025