A five-time Juno Award winner is coming back to Caesars Windsor for an all-ages show.

Alessia Cara will perform on The Colosseum stage on Friday, May 16.

The Canadian contemporary pop star last performed in Windsor in May 2019.

She's known for a number of hits including "Scars to Your Beautiful," "Stay," "Here," and the eight-times-Platinum smash "1-800-273-8255" with Logic and Khalid.

Cara also won a Grammy in 2018 for "Best New Artist" and recently released her fourth album 'Love & Hyperbole'.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.