Canada's national public alerting system is scheduled to be tested across the country today.

A test message and tone from Alert Ready will be broadcast on television, radio and compatible wireless devices.

Test messages will be issued in every province and territory at specific times between late morning and early afternoon.

The system is typically tested in May and November to help ensure it works and so officials can practise issuing alerts for emergencies such as tornadoes, wildfires and Amber Alerts.

There is no option to opt out of the test or actual emergency alerts.

The Alert Ready system had issued nearly 900 emergency alerts this year in Canada as of Oct. 31.