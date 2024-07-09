SANTA FE, N.M. - Alec Baldwin's trial in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer is about to begin.

Jury selection starts Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in the actor's trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter that could get him 18 months in prison.



The judge and attorneys in the case say they expect the 12 jurors will be seated in one day and opening statements can begin on Wednesday.



Jurors will be tasked with deciding whether Baldwin committed a felony when a gun he was pointing at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal for the film "Rust" went off and killed her in 2021.