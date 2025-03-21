A man is wanted after allegedly stealing alcohol from a store in Lakeshore.

Provincial police in Essex County say the incident happened on March 7 just after 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a man entered a business on Notre Dame Street and proceeded to take alcohol.

Police are looking to identify the man.

He's described as a white man, 40-50 years of age, small build, approx. 5'9" inches, 170 lbs, glasses, grey hair and stubble on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex County OPP or Crime Stoppers.