TORONTO — Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, depriving the men's tennis tournament in Toronto of yet another star player.

Alcaraz said in a statement issued by tournament organizers Monday that the tournament comes too soon after his appearance in the Wimbledon final on July 13.

The world No. 2 announced his withdrawal the day after top-ranked Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and world No. 5 Jack Draper pulled out of the ATP Masters-level hardcourt event.

Sinner, who defeated Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, said he injured his elbow in a fall at the All England Club. He won his first Masters title in Toronto in 2023.

Djokovic blamed a groin injury for his withdrawal from an event he has won four times, while Draper is recovering from a forearm injury.

The women's NBO tournament in Montreal has also had high-profile players withdraw, including world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The NBO tournaments start Saturday with one-day qualifying events.