Albertans vote yes to unity, no to separation referendum in historic vote

Albertans have voted to reject a referendum on separation.

With just over one million votes counted in early returns, about 76 per cent voted for the province to stay in Canada.

About 24 per cent voted to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

The million votes represent about one-third of all eligible voters.

The referendum was called earlier this year by Premier Danielle Smith.

Smith said simmering discontent with federal policies had sparked sharp debate in Alberta on separation that could only be resolved through a referendum.

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EDMONTON — Early returns late Monday showed Albertans voting strongly to stay in Canada.

With just over one million votes counted, or one-third of eligible voters, about 76 per cent voted for the province to stay in Canada.

About 24 per cent voted for a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

The count follows a day of voting, as crowds gathered at watch parties.

Let Alberta Decide Flags fly at rally for Alberta independence on Saturday in Edmonton. (CTV Calgary)

At the Polish Hall in the downtown, Thomas Lukaszuk’s Forever Canadian campaign greeted guests with a full orchestra playing a cheeky “Mission Impossible” theme to take the starch out of their separatist opponents.

Some wore the Canadian flag as a cape. Other were in pro-Canada T-shirts and hats.

Eleanor Olszewski, a Liberal cabinet minister and Edmonton member of Parliament, was in the crowd. Forever Canadian Pale Ale, created as part of the campaign, was available at the bar.

Eight blocks away, separatist supporters booked two floors of an Italian restaurant to watch the results come in. They munched on pizza and sipped beers and cocktails. Large blue Alberta flags were pinned to a staircase and a wall. There was no music, but lots of chatter.

Jeffrey Rath, one of the leading figures in Alberta’s the separatist movement, said the supporters were feeling upbeat about the vote.

Just before most polls closed, a voice in Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus calling for a separation referendum announced he won’t run for re-election next year.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Canada Strong and Free conference in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Canada Strong and Free conference in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh)

Jason Stephan, representing Red Deer South, said on social media that eight years in the legislature is enough and that he did his best to speak the truth. He wrote that Canada continues to badly lag behind other developed countries.

“The status quo is not the right way for Albertans,” he said. “Empty words and platitudes do not make it otherwise.”

Stephan’s public stance forced Smith into some pretzel-style arguments over how her caucus could be pro-Canada while harbouring separatists. Smith said the position of the caucus — and party — is clear but that there’s room for diverse opinions.

About 1.3 million Albertans already cast ballots by mail and at advance polling stations.

They’re voting on 10 questions, the key one being whether Alberta should stay in Canada or whether it’s time to hold a second, binding referendum on leaving Confederation.

It has been a busy day at polling stations.

In Calgary, voters were bustling in and out of Grace Presbyterian Church in morning. Those coming out were given yellow stickers with the words: I voted.

After months of campaigns and rallies, referendum day is here. Now it’s a matter of each side trying to mobilize their base to get out and vote. After months of campaigns and rallies, referendum day is here. Now it’s a matter of each side trying to mobilize their base to get out and vote.

Scott Hill, donning a baseball cap with a red maple leaf, said he’s respectful of everyone’s opinion, but to him, the referendum is “surreal” and his vote was to stay.

“People are angry, I can see that. But we’re Canadian, we need to stand together,” he said, noting his grandfather fought in the Second World War.

“This is without a doubt the most important vote I’ve ever done.”

In Edmonton, there was a slow-moving lineup at All Saints’ Anglican Cathedral. Jeff Sparks was one of several voters who said he hopes the remain-in-Canada vote wins.

“And that this puts the situation to bed and that we don’t really have to hear about this anymore,” he said.

Shawn Campbell said he voted for the province to start the process toward a binding referendum, even though he doesn’t want the province to separate, and doesn’t believe it ever will.

“It sends a message to Ottawa that Albertans are not happy,” he said.

Albertans to decide on referendum questions to give a government mandate Albertans have one more chance to cast their ballots in a historic referendum that could change the course of the province. (File)

The vote caps months of rallies, speeches and analyses from both sides. It also comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney said members of Parliament are “united in grief” over a tragedy that touches every corner of the country.

A fire that ripped through Canadian Forces Base Wainwright’s training grounds in Alberta on Saturday killed four soldiers and injured dozens more.

Smith’s United Conservative Party never campaigned on holding a separation vote in the last election in 2023, but says some Albertans’ anger with the state of affairs under former Liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau has boiled over into hundreds of thousands signing petitions for and against Confederation.

A referendum, she has said, is now necessary to resolve the matter once and for all.

Alberta referendum Alberta referendum on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026.

The remaining nine questions surround immigration and constitutional issues.

The immigration questions ask Albertans whether the province should have more say on who comes to the province to work and whether it’s time to put more limitations — and perhaps introduce fees — on some who arrive and seek access to health care and education.

The constitutional questions ask Albertans for a blessing to pursue talks with other provinces on wresting power from the federal government and abolishing the Senate.

Smith has said the first nine questions are meant to give leverage in the province’s negotiations with Ottawa.

The premier has also said she voted to stay in Canada but says she needs a yes to those remaining nine questions to get a mandate to bargain for a better deal with Carney.

In Calgary, voter Amneet Mann characterized some of those questions as anti-immigrant.

“I just don’t think that’s what this country stands for,” she said. “I think it’s crazy that we’re here and we have to make that known.”

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh)

Carney came to Alberta last week to rally the pro-Canada forces but also to agree to disagree with Smith. He urged Albertans to reject the nine remaining questions.

“(Say) no to the nine,” Carney told a Calgary crowd.

Jamie Fisher went to Mount Royal School in Calgary to vote to move forward with a binding separation referendum, and to support Smith’s other nine proposals.

“I don’t think it’s been fair for a really long time, and I think a lot people need to really hear that message,” she said.

Carney’s statement made her angry, she said.

“(It) just shows that it’s more of a dictatorship than listening to people,” she said.

“Everyone is going to have a different answer and that’s OK, but it feels good to be heard.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2026

With files from Dayne Patterson in Calgary and Timon Johnson in Edmonton

Jack Farrell and Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press