Albertans support staying in Canada, oppose separation referendum, CTV News projects. Follow for live updates.

Calgarians stress importance of voting

Calgarians weighed in on the importance of voting as they left polls Monday.





"This is a turning point in Canada's history. It's a major decision to think about a divorce or a reconciliation, but something has to happen. Something has to change," said one voter.





One voter brought her kids along to learn more about the voting process to help teach them about democracy.





"It's very important for them to see that. We have a right here in our country to vote, and it's very important to exercise that," she said. "I'm a proud Albertans and I'm proud to vote today."





Another voter said it was important for her as an Albertan and Canadian to vote for unity, though she questioned the need for a referendum right now.





"I think some of the questions were interesting, and certainly it's worth getting a view for some Albertans to be able to say what they think and feel," she added.



"[But] they shouldn't have called an extra election and paid more money for us to get these questions answered. If you want those questions answered, it should have been done at the same time that perhaps we were voting for a new premier."