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Albertans support staying in Canada, oppose separation referendum, CTV News projects. Follow for live updates.

By
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Staff

Updated: 

Published: 

The majority of Albertans support staying in Canada rather than to pursue a referendum to separate from the rest of the country, CTV News projects.

In a historic vote that saw the oil-rich province put the question of separation to the public, a total of 76.4 per cent of voters think Alberta should stay in Canada, while 23.6 per cent voted to pursue a binding referendum on whether the province should separate.

The latest results, developments and analysis.