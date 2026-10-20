Albertans reject separation in historic vote, CTV News projects. Live updates.

The majority of Albertans support staying in Canada rather than to pursue a referendum to separate from the rest of the country, CTV News projects.

In a historic vote that saw the oil-rich province put the question of separation to the public, a total of 76.4 per cent of voters think Alberta should stay in Canada, while 23.6 per cent voted to pursue a binding referendum on whether the province should separate.

The remaining nine questions, focused largely on immigration and constitutional changes, are also being counted right now but official results will not be announced until Wednesday.

The emphatic result to remain culminates a year-long campaign from pro-Canada and separatist groups.

The Alberta government, on the other hand, campaigned for yes votes on the first nine questions, and Premier Danielle Smith also advocated for the province to remain in Canada.

Elections Alberta will announce the final tally for the 10th question by 4 a.m. MT.

Results for the first nine questions will be announced Wednesday morning.

The latest results, developments and analysis.