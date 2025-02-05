A driver was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover collision in the Municipality of Lakeshore on Monday afternoon.

Provincial police responded to Highway 77 in Comber shortly before 4 p.m.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was treated at the scene.

Highway 77 was closed for several hours to allow for the repair of a hydro pole that was damaged during the collision.

A 35-year-old man from Alberta was charged with: operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and assault with intent to resist arrest.

A 90-day license suspension was issued and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Windsor courtroom on Feb. 19.