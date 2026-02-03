STAVELY — An Alberta junior hockey team says three players have been killed in a vehicle crash while heading to practice.

The Southern Alberta Mustangs say in a Facebook post that the crash happened Monday.

RCMP say they responded in the morning to a crash at an intersection with Highway 2 in Stavely, Alta., about an hour's drive south of Calgary.

They say it involved a northbound semi truck pulling gravel and a small passenger vehicle that was driving east.

RCMP say two 18-year-old men from Kamloops, B.C., and a 17-year-old from Alabama were killed.

The Mustangs play in the U.S. Premier Hockey League.