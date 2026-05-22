Alberta is to vote on whether to hold a separation referendum. Here's how we got here

The UCP-led committee reviewing the Forever Canadian petition recommended a referendum question on Alberta remaining part of Canada.

Forever Canadian referendum question approved by legislative committee The UCP-led committee reviewing the Forever Canadian petition recommended a referendum question on Alberta remaining part of Canada.

Premier Danielle Smith announced Thursday that Albertans will be going to the polls Oct. 19 to vote on whether there should be a future binding referendum on the province quitting Canada.

Here’s a timeline of pivotal moments in Alberta’s separatism debate:

Oct. 28, 1980 — The federal government ignites widespread alienation in Alberta with the National Energy Program, which seeks to cushion the shock of high oil prices through a system that artificially depresses prices for the oil-dependent province. Albertans view it as a federal money grab.

Feb. 17, 1982 — Gordon Kesler of the Western Canada Concept Party of Alberta wins a provincial byelection in the riding of Olds-Didsbury on a platform of Alberta separating from Canada. Later that year, he loses his seat in the general election, even though the party receives nearly 12 per cent of the popular vote.

April 16, 2019 – The United Conservative Party under Jason Kenney, espousing concerns with federal rules deemed to be encroaching and limiting provincial resource development, captures a majority government.

Nov. 29, 2022 — The UCP under Premier Danielle Smith proposes, and later passes, the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act to push back against federal “overreach” and assert control over provincial resources and certain areas of jurisdiction.

Dec. 11, 2025 — Mitch Sylvestre, a UCP constituency association president and leader of the separatist Alberta Prosperity Project, submits notice of intent to pursue a referendum question asking whether Alberta “should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state.”

Dec. 22, 2025 — Elections Alberta approves Sylvestre’s application for a citizen-led petition on the referendum question. Because of changes to legislation, the petition needs a reduced number of signatures – almost 178,000 — to proceed.

Feb. 19, 2026 — Smith announces nine referendum questions about immigration and constitutional concerns will be put to Albertans on an Oct. 19 referendum.

April 7, 2026 — Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and other First Nations challenge the constitutionality of Alberta’s citizen-initiated referendum process, focusing on its use by separatists.

May 4, 2026 — Sylvestre and separatist supporters deliver their petition for validation, saying more than 300,000 have signed it to compel the province to consider their separation question.

May 13, 2026 — Alberta Court of King’s Bench Justice Shaina Leonard quashes the separatist petition, ruling that First Nations weren’t properly consulted. Smith promises to appeal.

May 21, 2026 — Smith makes a televised address announcing a tenth referendum question on Oct. 19 will be whether to stay in Canada or to hold a binding vote on leaving Confederation. Smith cites Leonard’s court decision as the driving force, saying it unduly deprived thousands of Albertans from having a say.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026.

Dayne Patterson, The Canadian Press