OTTAWA — A byelection has been called in the federal riding of Battle River--Crowfoot, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is hoping to win a seat in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has set Aug. 18 as the date for the vote.

Poilievre, who represented the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton for more than 20 years, lost to Liberal MP Bruce Fanjoy in the April 28 election.

Damien Kurek resigned his seat earlier this month to make way for the Conservative leader's return to Parliament.

Carney had pledged to call a byelection quickly to give Poilievre a chance to return to as soon as possible.

If he wins, Poilievre will be able to resume his role as Opposition leader in the House of Commons for the fall sitting, which is set to start in September.