Alarming but not surprising is how the coordinator for the Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor-Essex is describing the number of intimate partner violence related assaults so far in 2024 for the region.

Amy Peirone is reacting to the numbers released by Windsor Police last week, which shows that 45 per cent of all assaults so far in 2024 in Windsor are related to cases of IPV.

While Peirone says that number may be so high as more people feel comfortable speaking out, she said it's still staggering to see it.

Police stated that in January there were 361 cases of IPV related occurrences, and 367 in February.

Peirone says its great to see local community groups and municipalities working together to address this issue, with many local municipalities declaring IPV an epidemic last summer. MPP Lisa Gretzky will be bringing Bill 173 Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act, 2024 to the upcoming Ontario Legislature looking for more government awareness to the issue.

She says this is a pervasive and ongoing issue in the community.

"They're even more alarming when we consider that the rates of IPV that come to the attention of the police represent only a small tip of the iceburg, meaning that most incidences of IPV do not come to the attention of the police. So the fact that most cases are unreported makes these statistics even more alarming."



Peirone says this is community-wide concern that requires collaboration.



"I think that it's really important that we're seeing acknowledgement and priorities being made to foster partnerships in order to respond to IPV in a holistic way because if we don't respond in a holistic way, and we don't have cross-sector collaborations, then we're essentially failing to meet the needs of victims."



She says funding is crucial to helping victims.



"I think that we really need to focus on having a community-grounded solution to IPV. We need to ensure things like shelters, like transitional housing, crisis lines, other forms of grassroot interventions are funded because if we don't have funded support, seeking help is not going to reflect and be able to respond to the needs of victims."



Peirone adds that there are many local resources for those affected by intimate partner violence, including but not limited to Victim Services with Windsor Police, Victim Specialists with OPP, Hiatus House, and Nisa Homes.

Windsor Police, in an effort to address this local issue, will now have officers with the Special Victims Unit conducting virtual calls with victims and former victims to gain information that could lead to charges.

They will also be using their reports and data to look at recidivism, the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend.