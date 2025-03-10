A big name in country is coming to Caesars Windsor.

Alabama will perform at the Colosseum on Thursday, June 5.

The band has sold 80-million records and is credited for making country music mainstream.

Alabama is known for a number of hits including "My Home’s In Alabama," "Down Home," "Jukebox in My Mind," "Love in the First Degree," "Mountain Music," and "Song of the South."

The band is apart of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m.