The son of legendary musician Jim Croce is set to play Caesars Windsor this spring.

A.J. Croce will hit The Colosseum Stage on Friday. Mar. 28.

Croce Plays Croce is a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by A.J.'s late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced him and his father.

A.J.'s 10 albums have all charted on Top 40, Blues, Americana, Jazz, College, and Radio 1, and he has landed 22 singles on a variety of Top 20 charts.

The Nashville-based artist even toured with B.B. King at just 18 years old.

The concert event will feature timeless songs such as "Operator," "You Don't Mess Around with Jim," "Time in a Bottle," "Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy)," and "Lovers Cross," among celebrated classic covers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m.