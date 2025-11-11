Air travelers could face more frustration as U.S. airports need to meet a higher FAA target for reducing flights.

The FAA ordered airlines to drop 4% of flights at 40 major airports due to staffing issues.

After canceling over 7,900 flights since Friday, the goal rises to 6% on Tuesday and 10% on Friday.

Nearly 1,200 flights have been canceled as of Tuesday.

Controller shortages continue to cause delays, with freezing weather adding to the disruptions.

The Senate passed legislation to reopen the government, but the bill still needs House approval.