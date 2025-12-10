MONTREAL — Air Transat says it managed to cap its flight cancellations at just 18 as it prepared for a possible strike that has now been averted.

Transat A.T. Inc., which owns the airline, says the suspended flights included destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Peru as well as London, Paris, Spain and Portugal.

All 18 were either to or from Toronto or Montreal and scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday.

The cancellations came as part of a wind-down in preparation for a potential strike early Wednesday morning.

Transat and the union representing its 750 pilots said they'd reached a tentative deal Tuesday evening, though no details were released.

The labour dispute would have marked the third strike in a year and a half in Canada's airline sector, as workers seek to make gains that match those achieved elsewhere in North America amid the rising cost of living.