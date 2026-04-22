MONTREAL — Transat A.T. Inc. says it cutting hundreds of flights from its schedule this year thanks to the soaring price of jet fuel set off by the war in Iran.

The travel company, which owns Air Transat, says it will reduce capacity by six per cent from May through October, which covers the critical summer travel season.

Transat says it will lower flight frequencies on some routes to Europe and the Caribbean and extend its suspension of service to Cuba through October amid a U.S. energy blockade of the island.

CEO Annick Guerard says demand remains strong but that cost pressures continue to hit the airline sector.

The decision follows moves by Air Canada and WestJet to trim capacity as carriers across the globe drop less profitable routes and ground older, less energy-efficient planes in the face of high fuel costs.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran launched in late February caused an effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, which typically carries about a fifth of the world's crude oil, prompting massive spikes in oil prices.