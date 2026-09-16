Air Supply to perform at Caesars Windsor next March

Air Supply will perform at Caesars Windsor for their A Matter of Time Canada Tour, along with Canadian rock band Glass Tiger on Sunday, March 7. (Caesars Windsor/Facebook)

A legendary duo will perform on The Colosseum stage next March.

Air Supply will be at Caesars Windsor for their A Matter of Time Canada Tour, along with Canadian rock band Glass Tiger on Sunday, March 7.

The pop duo continues to make musical history with concerts across North America, Australia, South America, Europe, and Asia.

The group also has a number of exciting events occurring this year including a biopic in the works, an impending Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and A Matter of Time being released - their first studio album in 15 years.

Air Supply is known for their hits such as “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” and “Here I Am.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Caesars Windsor website or Ticketmaster.

All shows in The Colosseum are open to all ages, unless otherwise stated.