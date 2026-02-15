Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Windsor-Essex.

The national weather agency says stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.

Light winds and stagnating weather conditions have resulted in increasing levels of fine particles and nitrogen dioxide.

When air pollution levels are high, everyone should limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.

You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough.

More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.

High risk AQHI values may persist through Monday morning.