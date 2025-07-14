TORONTO — Much of Central Canada and Manitoba are under special air quality statements or warnings today amid smoke from wildfires burning in parts of the country.

Environment Canada says swaths of Ontario and Quebec will have poor air quality and reduced visibility as westerly winds bring in smoke from forest fires into the area.

It says parts of southern Ontario, from Windsor to Ottawa, are under an air quality warning due to the smoke, adding the conditions may persist through the day and into Tuesday.

The warning also applies to parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal and Trois-Rivieres.

The weather agency has also issued a special air quality statement for much of Manitoba, noting that air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and vary from hour to hour.

Environment Canada says residents should consider limiting time outdoors and be mindful of smoke exposure symptoms.