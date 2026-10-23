Air Canada to phase out routes to these U.S. destinations in 2027

People walk around Air Canada's new Airbus A321XLR aircraft during a media preview at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, June 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People walk around Air Canada's new Airbus A321XLR aircraft during a media preview at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, June 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada confirmed its plans to cancel four routes to U.S. destinations.

In an email shared with CTVNews.ca Thursday, the airline said that starting next summer, it will no longer fly between:

Vancouver-Nashville, Tenn.

Vancouver-Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Toronto-Charleston, S.C.

Montreal-Seattle, Wash.

“Air Canada regularly reviews its schedule to ensure capacity is aligned with customer demand and travel patterns,” Air Canada spokesperson Sean Davidson said in an email.

The news comes as travel between Canada and the United States has plunged in recent years. Despite a steady increase in cross-border travel over the summer, Canadian-resident return trips from the U.S. in July were 25.6 per cent below their July 2024 level.

U.S. residents flew to Canada 701,800 times in August, according to StatCan.

Davidson added that Air Canada will continue to fly to Nashville, Raleigh-Durham and Seattle from other Canadian airports, but did not say anything about ongoing service to Charleston.

An Air Canada plane sits at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns An Air Canada plane sits at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Expanding service to the U.S.

The company announced last week that it would open new routes between Toronto and Louisville, Ky., Montreal and Indianapolis, Ind., as well as Edmonton and Newark, N.J., to serve summer travellers in 2027.

“We’ll also increase capacity between Edmonton and San Francisco by deploying a larger Airbus A220 on the route,” Davidson told CTVNews.ca.

In a joint effort between Air Canada and United Airlines, seasonal routes from the U.S. to Canada will open next summer.

Those routes include Denver to Ottawa and Quebec City, seasonal service to St. John’s from Newark and expanded service between Washington, D.C. and Quebec City, along with further expansion to service between Denver and Winnipeg.