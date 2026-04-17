MONTREAL — Air Canada says it is suspending flights to New York City's JFK airport from Toronto and Montreal between June and October due to high fuel prices.

Spokesman Christophe Hennebelle says that a doubling of fuel prices since the start of the Iran war has forced it to begin cutting back on routes and flights.

He says Air Canada will continue to fly to New York-area airports 34 times daily from six cities across Canada.

The airline says affected customers will be contacted with alternative travel options.

Air Canada joins the ranks of Lufthansa, KLM and other carriers across the globe who've had to trim their flight schedules as skyrocketing jet fuel costs render some routes unprofitable.

The move comes as commodity shortages threaten to push airfares upward well into the peak summer travel season, even as signs of hope emerge for a resumption of oil flows from the Persian Gulf.