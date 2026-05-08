Air Canada says it's cutting the number of flights to the United States this summer as the war in Iran creates jet fuel shortages that have sent prices soaring.

The airline says in a statement that flights from Toronto to Sacramento, Calif., will cease Aug. 1, and service to Charleston, S.C., will end Sept. 6.

It says flights from Vancouver to Raleigh, N.C., will be halted beginning July 29, and service from Montreal to Austin, Texas, will be suspended Sept. 7.

Air Canada says the decision to end the seasonal flights early was due to the current price of jet fuel, but added that they will resume next summer.

The country's flag carrier had earlier suspended other flights, including from Toronto and Montreal to New York's JFK International airport between early June and late October.

Other airlines, including WestJet and Air Transat, have cut flights in recent weeks as the conflict in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz oil blockade have caused jet fuel prices to spike.

"Affected customers will be contacted with alternate travel options, including the option of full refund where applicable," an Air Canada spokesperson said in an email Thursday.