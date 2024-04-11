MONTREAL - Air Canada has resumed service between Canada and Israel following a six-month pause.

The airline says flights between Toronto and Tel Aviv resumed April 9, and a once-weekly flight between Montreal and Tel Aviv will resume in May.



The Montreal-based Air Canada, like most other international carriers, suspended service to Ben Gurion International Airport on Oct. 8 after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.



The airline says that in preparation for resuming service, it has undertaken an extensive safety analysis, including consultations with government authorities, unions representing its flight crews, and security experts.



The federal government still advises Canadians avoid non-essential travel to Israel due to the ongoing hostilities and the unpredictable security situation.



A number of international carriers, including United Airlines and Ryanair, have also recently announced the resumption of service to Israel.

