Air Canada reaches new tentative agreement with IAMAW union

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Air Canada said on Monday it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union representing the airline’s 11,000 technical operations, airports and cargo, logistics and supply employees.

The four-year agreement would take effect from April 1, 2026, and would remain in place until March 31, 2030, the company said.

The agreement is subject to ratification by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union membership.

If ratified, it would represent the sixth collective agreement concluded at Air Canada this year, the company said.

Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Shinjini Ganguli.