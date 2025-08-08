Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 of its flight attendants are set to resume talks today in attempt to avoid a strike that could potentially begin in one week.

The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says the two sides planned to return to the bargaining table Friday after its members voted 99.7 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The vote, which wrapped up on Tuesday, means flight attendants can potentially walk off the job as soon as Aug. 16 at 12:01 a.m. with at least 72 hours' notice provided.

The airline says it is not yet considering flight cancellations or postponements as it is focused on reaching a deal before then, while cautioning that a strike mandate vote is "a normal step in the negotiation process."

CUPE says it is also optimistic it can avoid a work stoppage, but it first wants to see how Air Canada responds to its proposals for higher wages and the elimination of unpaid labour.

The two sides have been in contract talks since the start of the year, with the strike mandate vote coming after the airline and union concluded a conciliation process without reaching a deal.