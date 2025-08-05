Air Canada flight attendants are entering the final day of voting on whether to give a strike mandate to their union.

The vote, which began July 28 and closes today, comes after the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees concluded the conciliation process with no deal reached.

The union represents more than 10,000 flight attendants who have been in contract talks since the start of the year.

It has said that despite sustained efforts, including in the conciliation process with a federally appointed mediator, key issues such as pay, unpaid work and pensions remain unresolved.

Air Canada has cautioned the vote does not mean a disruption will happen, noting a potential strike can't take place until after a 21-day cooling-off period following the 60-day conciliation period.

In a July 25 statement, the airline said it ``remains fully available to continue negotiations towards a fair and equitable collective agreement with CUPE that recognizes the contributions of its flight attendants and supports the competitiveness and long-term growth of the company.''