Air Canada cuts travel agent commissions in bid to lower costs, industry group says

Air Canada says fuel shortages are not affecting their operations, saying there will be ‘no significant impact’ through this summer. Kamil Karamali explains.

Air Canada says fuel shortages aren’t impacting their operations Air Canada says fuel shortages are not affecting their operations, saying there will be ‘no significant impact’ through this summer. Kamil Karamali explains.

MONTREAL — Travel agents say Air Canada is cutting their commissions in a move that threatens to put some out of business.

Suzanne Acton-Gervais, president of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies and Travel Advisors, says the country’s biggest carrier told the industry group the lower rates will take effect July 1.

She says the organization’s 21,000 members could see a loss of about a quarter of Air Canada-related revenue as a result.

Travel adviser Brenda Slater says many of her counterparts have seen Air Canada commissions cut in half to about four or five per cent.

The airline’s move comes after it trimmed its flight schedule and suspended its financial forecast for the year amid a prolonged spike in jet fuel prices caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says higher costs across the board coupled with rising market uncertainty pushed it to change its commission plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2026.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press