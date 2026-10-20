Air Canada adds fee for phone bookings. Here’s how much

An Air Canada logo is seen on a partition at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An Air Canada logo is seen on a partition at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Canadian airline is putting a price on phone calls.

Travellers booking an Air Canada flight via its call centre should brace for an extra charge of $30 per passenger, as the airline encourages customers to opt for its “digital tools” instead.

The new fee — which took effect on Oct. 15 — does not apply to customers who purchase tickets through its website or app.

But for those who do call to reserve, the fee is non-refundable, even after cancelling a ticket or booking, according to Air Canada. For a booking with two passengers, the fee would equal $60.

“The booking fee will appear as its own charge … not included in the airfare or carrier-imposed charges associated with your ticket,” the airline says on its webpage announcing the fee.

Air Canada is highlighting its “easy self-serve options,” encouraging customers to use its website or app to book flights.

“Using these digital tools for everyday travel needs helps reduce wait times and allows our Contact Centre agents to focus their expertise on situations that require personalized support,” it says.

Some flyers exempt

Call agents remain available over the phone for bookings — and some customers can forego the additional fee, which already applied to Aeroplan flight reward bookings made by phone.

“Customers who require specialized care and support, including those with accessibility needs, are exempt…” Air Canada says.

“There is also no change to the support available to you, and no booking fee will apply if your trip is affected by a delay, cancellation or other travel disruption,” the airline adds on its website.

“The booking fee will continue to apply for Aeroplan flight reward bookings made through our Contact Centre.”

Customers can still call Air Canada for help with existing reservations, travel disruptions and other questions without paying the new fee.

Other Canadian airlines, including WestJet and Flair, already charge a service fee for bookings made over the phone.