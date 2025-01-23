Air Canada is adding another flight from Windsor International Airport to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Windsor airport CEO Mark Galvin says the airline is adding an early morning flight starting in March.

He says the flight will run until the end of April and will depart at 5:55 a.m.

Galvin says the early morning flight will depart three times a week.

"That's good news for us, I mean it's something that a lot of people have asked for, for a long time," says Galvin.

He says the airline offered an early morning flight in the past.

"That's one that we enjoyed well before COVID and is coming back at least for that time period and hopefully there after," says Galvin.

According to Air Canada's website, the first early morning flight is scheduled to depart on Monday, March 3.

As of today, the fare for an economy standard flight on March 3 is $559.00.

Based on Air Canada's website, the early morning flight will depart on Sunday, Monday and Saturday.

Depending on the day, the fare for the economy basic flight is between $171.00 and $204.00.