NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein has begged a judge to hold his MeToo retrial as soon as possible.

He said Wednesday: "I don't know how much longer I can hold on" with cancer, heart issues and harsh conditions at New York City's Rikers Island jail complex.

The disgraced movie mogul objected after Judge Curtis Farber said the retrial would start April 15, imploring him to swap with another, unrelated trial the judge has in March.

The 72-year-old Weinstein is being treated for numerous health conditions, including chronic myeloid leukemia, heart issues and diabetes.

He complained to Farber that jail officers gave him the wrong pills Wednesday morning and failed to pick him up for court in a timely fashion.