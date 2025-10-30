An AI-powered security system at two hospitals in Windsor are seeing success of year-over-year reductions.

The Evolv Weapons Detection System were installed at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met and Ouellette campuses in the emergency departments just over two years ago.

In October 2023, Windsor Regional Hospital became the first healthcare centre in Canada to use the advanced system.

This system uses sensor technology with artificial intelligence to detect weapons or other potential items of concern. Each person who enters the emergency department passes through the checkpoint, which scans for these items.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital, they're seeing a year-over-year decline of these items.

For both campuses, in November 2023 - the first full month of use - there were 515 threats identified or approximately 17 items per day. That number dropped to 233 threats, or nearly 8 items per day as of September 2024. As of September 2025, there were 198 threats, or approximately 6 items per day.

Steve Erwin, Windsor Regional Hospital's director of public affairs and communications, says the hospital's are seeing the decrease of weapons.

"I think what is speaks to is people are aware that you just can't bring a pocketknife, or some other kind of instrument that could be used as a weapon, or a threat against our staff, into the emergency department. That's made a very significant impact in terms of reassuring our staff, and our patients, and their loved ones that we're making the emergency department as safe as can be."

He says they have no plans to remove the systems.

"The technology works, and as far as we're concerned there's certainly no plans to remove it. It's doing the purpose that it was intended to do, which is to identify potential threats. It doesn't mean those weapons or instruments were going to be used, but it gives that extra layer of security to our staff."

Erwin says in terms of the new Fancsy Family Hospital all institutions have to have a certain level of security systems in place.

"Right now, this is the best technology for our needs in terms of identifying potential threats to the emergency department. Obviously that's something that... security is always going to be top of mind in a facility, whether it's the existing campuses or a new facility."

The AI technology distinguishes between items that might be a threat, such as a gun or knife, and most everyday items individuals might be carrying, like a cellphone.

Erwin says they have not had a gun be detected at either emergency department, and that majority of the weapons or items involved include knives.