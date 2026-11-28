Sorah Reinbold has a new shopping companion this holiday season. Before buying a pair of Christmas pyjamas, she asked Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude whether they were worth buying now during Black Friday sales or if she should wait. She also had it compare prices to previous years.

“I feel like you shouldn’t do it as much as you do, but it’s just easier,” Reinbold confessed of her own AI use, joking that it “makes you more lazy.”

Reinbold is among a growing number of shoppers turning to artificial intelligence to help with their holiday lists and gift ideas. However, many shoppers CTV News spoke with at Toronto’s Eaton Centre said they were not using it.

Shopper Buster Milne was blunt. “I think it’s better to think for yourself and come up with a gift idea that’s maybe genuine.”

Many plan to use AI

In a survey conducted by Angus Reid for Google, 59 per cent of Canadian holiday shoppers said they planned to use an AI tool to help with their gift buying. Among them, 46 per cent said they’d use it to compare products, 33 per cent to save time and 31 per cent to get gift ideas or inspiration.

“People are putting in prompts that might say, ‘I have an uncle. He really likes the Rolling Stones. What can I get him that’s under $50?’” said retail analyst Bruce Winder. “And the machine will give you some options.”

Shoppers are using chatbots like Claude, Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT to find gift ideas, compare prices and check whether items are in stock. However, the information is not always accurate.

“Some folks are uploading lists,” Winder said. “Here’s the people on my list, and here’s my budget. What do you recommend? And the agent will come up with options for each person.”

Holiday shopping A survey conducted by Angus Reid for Google found 59 per cent of Canadian holiday shoppers plan to use an AI tool to help them shop this season. (CTV News)

Agents that buy for you

Newer AI agents, like Meta’s Muse, can also scour the web, compare products, place orders and even pay for them if the user grants permission.

The shopper must provide payment information and approve the purchase. “There’s sort of a final check you have to give it before it buys,” Winder said. “So you have a chance to verify it then.”

The trend is changing how retailers market themselves, according to Winder. “They’re not only marketing to people now; they’re actually marketing to AI agents,” he said. That means leaving “the right breadcrumbs” on their websites — such as clear product details and descriptions — so their items turn up when an agent goes looking.

AI comparisons have limits, though. Notably, Amazon blocks outside AI shopping agents from its site, so an agent’s price comparison may not give shoppers the full picture.

And few Canadians seem ready to let an agent do their shopping this season. In a survey conducted by Morning Consult for Visa, only four per cent of Canadian respondents said they planned to buy gifts through AI assistants or shopping agents, while 70 per cent expected to shop for gifts in a physical store.

A question of trust

Shopper Peter Olarin said he uses Google’s Gemini AI “all the time.” He had it compare a drone he found on Amazon before buying it on a Black Friday deal. But he draws the line at letting an agent pay.

“For me personally, I would suggest that’s going a little bit too far,” said Olarin, adding he’s hesitant to let an AI control his payment information.

Winder said that hesitation is common. Shoppers also worry about privacy and about agents buying something they don’t want. Still, he thinks more people will come to use them in time.

“It’s like the internet was 30 years ago. People are just kind of getting used to it,” said Winder.

He says AI can take some of the stress out of a hectic time of year. In a Mastercard survey, about a quarter of Canadians said they would let AI handle all their gift purchases if it meant avoiding holiday shopping stress. That rose to 43 per cent among millennials and 38 per cent among Gen Z.

Using AI for Christmas shopping Meta's AI agent Muse can find gifts and make purchases for users. Here, it prepares an order for the user to review before buying. (CTV News)

‘Why would I hire a robot?’

But some shoppers said they had no interest in using AI.

“I’m old school, I guess,” said Keenan Dimatteo. “I would just rather go out to the store and look, see what I want to get my son or my girlfriend.”

And the appeal is lost on Zara Parsonage. “Shopping’s fun,” she said. “Why would I hire a robot to do something fun when I could do it myself?”