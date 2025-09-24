Canada's economy could grow by more than nine per cent over the expected baseline in the next 10 years if businesses fast-track their artificial intelligence adoption and respond to growing climate change threats.

A report by P-W-C Canada forecasts the economy could grow to as much as three-point-six-five trillion dollars by 2035 in its best-case scenario, where businesses trust A-I and invest in its development and geopolitical tensions ease.

Other scenarios see slower growth of six-point-nine per cent and two-point-one per cent, based on assumptions about decarbonization efforts falling short of sustainability goals and mistrust in AI slowing its adoption.

Nochane Rousseau of P-W-C Canada says there's an opportunity for the country to grow if different sectors work together alongside supportive government policies, such as offering incentives for buying goods and services from Canadian A-I companies.

He says companies will also need to invest more in resources for research and development, and consider new ways to scale innovation.