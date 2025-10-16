The city is aware of an encampment in Windsor's ward 2.

That's according to Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino.

Agostino says he has received calls about the encampment at Bradley Park and has also seen a social media post about the encampment.

"I've let our department of health and human services, Dana and Kelly been made aware and it's on the list of encampments that need to be supported and dealt with," says Agostino. "So I'm sure it will be taken care of in the next few days."

He says next steps include going down to the park and visiting the encampment.

"Let them know there are services out there for them; let them know that our shelters are prepared to take them in and just work with them to get them out of the park," he says.

A post on Facebook from a neighbourhood page is calling the encampment a major safety issue.

The post is asking residents to call 311 to report the encampment.

Windsor police have provided a statement to AM800 news, stating "The Windsor Police Service is aware of this small encampment and is working with the City of Windsor and Family Services Windsor-Essex to connect the individuals involved with the appropriate social resources. Our focus remains on compassion, safety, and collaboration for everyone involved."

Bradley Park is located on Cross St. between Chippawa St. and South St.