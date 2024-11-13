A man wanted in connection to an assault and robbery that left another man in the Intensive Care Unit has turned himself in to police.

On Nov. 7, just after 9 a.m., Windsor police were called to the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East where officers found a man in an alley with life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police Service said the victim was severely assaulted by another man after the pair left a nearby establishment around 2:30 a.m. Surveillance footage allegedly showed a suspect hitting the victim multiple times in the head.

Last week, an warrant was issued for a 34-year-old who turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery with violence, and theft exceeding $5,000.

-With files from CTV Windsor