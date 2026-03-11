An arrest has been made following an altercation at a house party in Windsor.

Police were called to a residence in the 900-block of Campbell Avenue around 6 a.m. Monday and learned that an uninvited male attended the social gathering.

When he was asked to leave, he refused, and police say a weapon was used to strike a 21-year old man in the face who was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 17-year old female was also assaulted, causing her to lose consciousness, suffering minor injuries.

A 33-year old male suspect was identified and he was arrested at a home in the 900-block of Windsor Ave.

Charges include: aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, unlawfully in a dwelling house, and breach of probation.