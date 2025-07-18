Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has hinted at possible changes to TSA's liquid restrictions.

That could mean parting from the current 3-1-1 rule, which has limited liquids in carry-on bags — but details haven't been confirmed yet.

Still, her comments signal that potentially larger shift in airport security measures, which were adopted after Sept. 11, is on the way — and follow the TSA's recent change to let travelers keep their shoes on at checkpoints.

Relaxing liquid limits could simplify the process, but questions remain about what happens next.

Experts say that newer scanners are better at detecting explosive liquids.