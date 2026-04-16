A lengthy dispute over the maintenance of a pothole-ridden road in Lakeshore appears to be coming to an end.

The municipality announced on Tuesday night that it has reached an agreement to take over responsibility for Couture Road.

“We are acquiring the road at no cost, and we’re kind of at the tail end of the process,” Tracey Bailey, Lakeshore’s mayor, told CTV News after a public council meeting.

Off County Road 2, Couture Road, the lone access point for residents on Couture Beach Road, has been marred by potholes and a lack of maintenance.

Residents launched a legal battle after the municipality claimed the road is private, preventing it from being Lakeshore’s responsibility to maintain.

Bailey said there’s no timeline for how long it will take until Lakeshore officially takes over the road.

Under the agreement, some work has already begun to soften the bumpy blows to vehicles.

“There was some grading done. It’s preliminary work, so we’re just really setting the stage for some of the repairs that will be necessary on the road,” Bailey added.

The cost of the construction to repair the road wasn’t available.

Bailey said she didn’t have the details of any financial implications of the lawsuit and potential legal fees available.

On Couture Beach Road, street work is welcome news for longtime resident Vince Renaud, who said the road had been in disrepair since about 2020.

“Like a drink of coffee wasn’t going to be all over my lap,” Renaud said of his thoughts driving down a repaired Couture Road.

Renaud and other area residents insist the road had previously been maintained by the municipality, but one day it just stopped.

Over the years, Renaud said, many residents watched as added wear and tear built up on their vehicles due to the lack of attention.

A legal fight was supported by many of the more than 30 homeowners along Couture Beach Road.

“They were basically telling us that it wasn’t their responsibility and live with it,” Renaud said.

Each time he answered the door for a delivery, Renaud grew accustomed to the same greetings.

“The very first thing out of people’s mouths is ‘What’s wrong with your road? Don’t you pay your taxes?” he recalled.

Tuesday’s announcement, Renaud hopes, is a sign their battle has reached the end of the road.

When asked about recouping costs from legal fees, he said it’s not the top on his list of priorities.

“If the end result is that the [municipality] takes possession of that road and says it’s theirs, I’d be happy with that,” Renaud said.