Canada's warmest winter on record is unlikely to see a repeat performance as the Weather Network forecasts the season will look to "salvage its reputation" this year.

Chief meteorologist Chris Scott says the Weather Network's seasonal forecast is calling for colder winter weather across the country compared to last year.

That's already been evident in Western Canada -- and the network's chief meteorologist says Ontario and Quebec may be in for a rude awakening as the cold shifts east.

Chris Scott says there is arguably as much winter weather to be packed into the next three weeks in parts of Ontario and Quebec as there was for much of last year.

He says it could set off a mad scramble for winter tires and salt.

December is expected to be the harshest month of the season in Quebec and Ontario before winter backs off in January and February.

A colder than normal winter is expected across parts of Alberta and British Columbia, paired with near or above normal precipitation -- good for farmers and a busy ski season.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan are looking at a more typical winter, while Atlantic Canada is trending a bit drier as storms track west and trends in the territories should match those in their neighbouring provinces.

Scott says climate change has altered what is considered "normal," with forecasts based on averages over roughly the past 30 years.

Federal data say winter temperatures since 19-48 have warmed by three-point-six degrees.