The North American box office has slowed down after a strong September.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" remains at the top, adding $17.3 million over the weekend.

This makes it the highest-grossing anime film ever in North America.

"Him," a football horror produced by Jordan Peele, opened in second place with $13.5 million.

Despite its promising premise, the film received poor reviews.

"The Conjuring: Last Rights" followed closely with $13 million in its third weekend.

Meanwhile, the romantic drama "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, disappointed with only $3.5 million.